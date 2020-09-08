Sign up
239 / 365
Here's the rub...
If I wanted an action shot - I wouldn't get it. I try to get a still shot and I get this... LOL! Maybe a happy accident!
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
944
photos
52
followers
66
following
Tags
motion
,
action
,
butterfly
,
lantana
Pigeons Farm
ace
I do like the sense of movement this provides.
September 8th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
You got both in one shot, Like the movement of the wings.
September 8th, 2020
