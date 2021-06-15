Sign up
Photo 535
Orchid face...
Filler for this album today. White phalaenopsis closeup shot - I saw an upside down face. So, I flipped it to make it more obvious.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2012-06-15
15th June 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
face
,
flower
,
bloom
,
orchid
,
springtime
,
white-phalaenopsis
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful
June 14th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@phil_sandford
Thank you very much, Phil!
June 14th, 2021
