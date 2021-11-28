Previous
Rising like bread with a pebble on top... by marlboromaam
Rising like bread with a pebble on top...

Puffball fungus. Pretty amazing stuff!
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. A 365 Project friend (from 2012) told me...
Kitty Hawke ace
Ohh.....bizarre little thing.
November 27th, 2021  
KV ace
Funky fungi!
November 27th, 2021  
Mags ace
@cutekitty Ha ha! It is pretty strange.

@kvphoto LOL! Thanks, KV!
November 27th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
It’s like a sleeping giant.
November 27th, 2021  
Mags ace
@wakelys That's a great way to word it!
November 27th, 2021  
