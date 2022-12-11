Previous
2_Maddy Pennock_Silhouette Branches by marshwader
2 / 365

2_Maddy Pennock_Silhouette Branches

It snowed quite heavily last night, which is quite rare before Christmas. I was busy most of the morning, but managed photographed this view through the silhouette branches in the afternoon showing that some of the snow had melted.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
