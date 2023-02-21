Previous
Self Portrait Disguised by marshwader
Self Portrait Disguised

Stuck for time today. This is a self portrait reflection in my dusty iMac screen. The screen looks perfectly clean to my eyes, but the camera has picked out many things. Then a little bit of fiddling and diddling!
Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
