Wanting some sympathy! by marshwader
81 / 365

Wanting some sympathy!

Not the most flattering selfie I have ever taken (not that I do it too often) but showing my dreadful knee! All creativity out of the window at the moment, so just wallowing in self pity. Send me fast healing vibes as I am getting bored now!
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
