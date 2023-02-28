Sign up
81 / 365
Wanting some sympathy!
Not the most flattering selfie I have ever taken (not that I do it too often) but showing my dreadful knee! All creativity out of the window at the moment, so just wallowing in self pity. Send me fast healing vibes as I am getting bored now!
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
365
365
