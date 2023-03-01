Previous
9_Maddy Pennock_Paperclips by marshwader
82 / 365

9_Maddy Pennock_Paperclips

Just things around me in my office!
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
