9_Maddy Pennock_Little Carved Animal

In my invalid state I am proof reading my mother's manuscript of her time of living in Soviet Russia with intentions of having it published. She lived there from the age of 6 - 16 under Stalin's rule and during the Ukrainian famine. The war in Ukraine has made me revisit this project. This page, she is mentioning that her father carved little animals for her and her sisters out of sandstone, and only a couple of weeks ago my husband retrieved a box from the loft of souvenirs and although I hadn't gone through it I saw this on the top and remembered my mother telling me this story. So this had to be today's photo!