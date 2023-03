11_Maddy Pennock_Refraction

So what can I photograph now without exercising my knee? I tidied my portion of the study and came across my father Polygraph Lens that I had saved because it looked interesting. It is a lens 11 inches (27cm) in diameter. It is flexible plastic being wide angle on one side and fish eye on the other side. I have no idea what side I was using because I had to hold the lens and my camera at the same time, but I rather liked this effect!