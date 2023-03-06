Sign up
87 / 365
Abstract Reflections
I had two guests around today and had no time to think let alone take a photo, but then I saw the way the little bit of sunshine was catching this reflection.
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
4
1
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
87
photos
22
followers
23
following
23% complete
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th March 2023 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
PompadOOr Photography
ace
Nice one!
March 6th, 2023
Laurence Brown
Oh my. I absolutely love this Maddy. Amazing image.
March 6th, 2023
Madeleine Pennock
@pompadoorphotography
thank you for taking the time to comment!
March 6th, 2023
Madeleine Pennock
@laurencebrown
thank you Laurence!!
March 6th, 2023
