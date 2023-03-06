Previous
Abstract Reflections by marshwader
Abstract Reflections

I had two guests around today and had no time to think let alone take a photo, but then I saw the way the little bit of sunshine was catching this reflection.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
PompadOOr Photography ace
Nice one!
March 6th, 2023  
Laurence Brown
Oh my. I absolutely love this Maddy. Amazing image.
March 6th, 2023  
Madeleine Pennock
@pompadoorphotography thank you for taking the time to comment!
March 6th, 2023  
Madeleine Pennock
@laurencebrown thank you Laurence!!
March 6th, 2023  
