12_Maddy Pennock_untitled by marshwader
88 / 365

12_Maddy Pennock_untitled

An abstract image for you to enjoy!!
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
John Mather
I really like this - beautiful colours, and the way the image bleeds through the border. What did you have in mind when you did this?
March 7th, 2023  
