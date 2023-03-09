Previous
13_Maddy Pennock_River by marshwader
90 / 365

13_Maddy Pennock_River

Had a couple of days away, staying on the banks of the Thames in a lovely gastro pub. The weather was dismal, so it called for an ICM image.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Photo Details

Carey Martin
The result is beautiful!
March 11th, 2023  
