91 / 365
13_Maddy Pennock_Chapel Door
Visiting Oxford with my husband and visited his old college. This was the door furniture on the chapel door of his college.
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
92
photos
22
followers
23
following
Helen Jane
ace
such a lovely detail. Glad to see you are out and about again Maddy.
March 11th, 2023
