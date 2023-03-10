Previous
13_Maddy Pennock_Chapel Door by marshwader
13_Maddy Pennock_Chapel Door

Visiting Oxford with my husband and visited his old college. This was the door furniture on the chapel door of his college.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Helen Jane ace
such a lovely detail. Glad to see you are out and about again Maddy.
March 11th, 2023  
