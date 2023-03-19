Previous
Next
19_Maddy Pennock_Elegance by marshwader
100 / 365

19_Maddy Pennock_Elegance

I saw this beautiful skeletal tree against a bland sky, so with a bit of PS trickery I have created this!
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Andreas ace
Lovely baleful harmony.
March 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise