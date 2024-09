1 - Maddy aged 15

Photographed this portrait of me aged 15 for an up and coming school reunion. The original portrait was done by my father. It is about A2 size and a bit bashed around. I have tried to clean it up a tad, but there is a discoloured area in the bottom third which leans towards sepia. Should I have modified that? I don't know! It adds to the patina and history of this portrait!