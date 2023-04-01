Previous
Buzzard in Flight by marshwader
113 / 365

Buzzard in Flight

Saw this rather pale buzzard this morning, although you can't see his/her underside from this angle.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Photo Details

John Mather
Nicely caught buzzard. The background blur helps with context and gives a sense of movement, but I’d clone out the pale diagonal stick.
April 1st, 2023  
KAL ace
Love this image! Great perspective and composition! My Bird ID says that it is a Red-shoulder Hawk. When I was on my photo trip in Florida we saw a couple of these but no one was able to get a capture of it. Well done!
April 1st, 2023  
