114 / 365
Jackdaw in Flight
Glorious sunshine catching the wing of a passing Jackdaw.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Photo Details
Helen Jane
ace
such lovely light on the wing and I love how you caught the eye so sharply which stands out so clear and blue.
April 2nd, 2023
