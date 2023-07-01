Sign up
204 / 365
1 Watching You, Watching Her
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Madeleine Pennock
A bit of Street Photography!
July 1st, 2023
Suzanne
ace
I feel a bit unsettled by this photo.
July 1st, 2023
Bill Laing
ace
Hmmmm. Kind of eerie.
July 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Discretion is not his forte …
July 1st, 2023
Antonio-S
ace
Challenges to the frontiers of human sensitivity
July 1st, 2023
