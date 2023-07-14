Previous
14 Rainy Drive Home by marshwader
14 Rainy Drive Home

14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Mark St Clair ace
This is marvelous! But this could be leveled to be be better. Hope you don’t mind the critique.
July 14th, 2023  
Madeleine Pennock
@frodob Thanks for your comment, and I don't mind critiques as that is how we all learn. That is the lie of the land and it was an ICM image!
July 14th, 2023  
