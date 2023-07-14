Sign up
Previous
217 / 365
14 Rainy Drive Home
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
2
1
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
217
Mark St Clair
ace
This is marvelous! But this could be leveled to be be better. Hope you don’t mind the critique.
July 14th, 2023
Madeleine Pennock
@frodob
Thanks for your comment, and I don't mind critiques as that is how we all learn. That is the lie of the land and it was an ICM image!
July 14th, 2023
