3 Dancing on the Wire

I am a bit besotted with these swallows at the moment! I notice more than two different swallows are feeding the chicks almost like a cooperative. They sit on the telegraph wire before flying in and all the while my bengal cat is making strange meows at them. A few years ago I caught an image of one in flight, but my reactions are not so fast to capture them this year. But I will keep trying! This one appears to be dancing on the wire!