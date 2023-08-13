Previous
13 Summer Medley by marshwader
247 / 365

13 Summer Medley

Big camera, big lens, multiple expose and merging with a textural image and another straight image, all whilst I cannot focus too well. Quite pleased with the result!
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise