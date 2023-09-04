Previous
4 - Muntjac Deer by marshwader
4 - Muntjac Deer

This is in the neighbouring field. Over the years I have heard them but never ever seen one. Often when I look up, they seem to magically disappear, but caught this male and female today!
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Corinne C ace
Great timing and charming image
September 4th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A well timed image
September 5th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Deer tend to be elusive. Glad you finally saw them.
September 5th, 2023  
