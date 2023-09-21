Previous
21 - More Chains by marshwader
286 / 365

21 - More Chains

This time, by the river.
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Babs ace
Nice symmetry. I like the textures on the wood and the rusty chains.
September 22nd, 2023  
Kathy ace
Very nice use of the logs and chains to frame the essence of the river beyond.
September 22nd, 2023  
