28 - The Common by marshwader
28 - The Common

I walked round my village today with my infrared camera and a fisheye lens. This is one of the images I took!
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Korcsog Károly ace
Very nice shot!
September 28th, 2023  
