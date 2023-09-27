Previous
27 - Old Engine Boiler by marshwader
292 / 365

27 - Old Engine Boiler

This has been in my garage for years! Lots of lovely textural rust to enjoy!
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
That looks like an oldie
September 27th, 2023  
Babs ace
Nice detail. I must have a search in our garage. My husband is an engineer I am sure there will be interesting finds in there.
September 27th, 2023  
Steve Joyce
You have really captured the age of this.
September 27th, 2023  
Neil ace
Shot of the day!
September 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise