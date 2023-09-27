Sign up
292 / 365
27 - Old Engine Boiler
This has been in my garage for years! Lots of lovely textural rust to enjoy!
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th September 2023 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
That looks like an oldie
September 27th, 2023
Babs
ace
Nice detail. I must have a search in our garage. My husband is an engineer I am sure there will be interesting finds in there.
September 27th, 2023
Steve Joyce
You have really captured the age of this.
September 27th, 2023
Neil
ace
Shot of the day!
September 27th, 2023
