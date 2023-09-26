Previous
26 - Fuschia Bud with Water Droplet by marshwader
291 / 365

26 - Fuschia Bud with Water Droplet

26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Steve Joyce
Interesting shapes in the backround, and good treatment of the water droplet. Lensbaby?
September 26th, 2023  
