25 - Textured Orb by marshwader
290 / 365

25 - Textured Orb

This caught my eye and I thought if would make another interesting unusual orb!
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Mags ace
If metal bloomed, this would be a lovely blossom! As it is - very cool.
September 25th, 2023  
Olwynne
Stunning shot
September 25th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Fabulous
September 25th, 2023  
