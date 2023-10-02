Previous
297 / 365

2 - About 1800 photos to go through

Back from my photographic workshop and looking at all the images to sort through!
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
81% complete

