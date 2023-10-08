Previous
8 - Terrified Ducks in Flight by marshwader
303 / 365

8 - Terrified Ducks in Flight

I could hear shooting on the man made lake on the other side of the river, and the geese making hysterical calls. When I grabbed my camera I thought I was photographing geese until I uploaded it. These are obviously ducks, but terrified too. I can never understand why people consider killing something as sport. I can understand breeding animals for the food chain because we are omnivores. And if we eat meat, then we must make sure the animals have a good life and are killed humanely. Then we must not allow that food to be wasted. I felt quite sad at hearing the terrified sounds of the geese and ducks.
Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
