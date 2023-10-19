Previous
19 - Portrait of Merlin by marshwader
314 / 365

19 - Portrait of Merlin

Tried a little grunge effect on him!
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Dawn ace
A nice looking moggy
October 20th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
October 20th, 2023  
