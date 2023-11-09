Sign up
335 / 365
9 - Bejewelled
What do you do when you run out of time? Do a little bit of creative magic almost at the witching hour. See if anyone can guess what it was originally?
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
6
1
365
10th November 2023 12:35am
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 10th, 2023
