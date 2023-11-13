Previous
13 - Fallen Leaves Diptych by marshwader
339 / 365

13 - Fallen Leaves Diptych

Wow it was blowing Hooley last night and this morning! This was storm Debi! Hardly any leaves left on the trees; I suppose that means Autumn has ended and we are not entering Winter! These two were on my very wet car this morning.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Babs ace
Nice colours, hope you managed to stay dry and didn't get blown away with the storm.
November 13th, 2023  
