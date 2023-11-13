Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
339 / 365
13 - Fallen Leaves Diptych
Wow it was blowing Hooley last night and this morning! This was storm Debi! Hardly any leaves left on the trees; I suppose that means Autumn has ended and we are not entering Winter! These two were on my very wet car this morning.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
339
photos
57
followers
68
following
92% complete
View this month »
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
339
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
13th November 2023 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Nice colours, hope you managed to stay dry and didn't get blown away with the storm.
November 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close