356 / 365
Texture and Shapes
This is where my husband used to have his GP surgery before they moved to a modern building. He has since retired and this building remains derelict. These patches of wood held brass name plates of the partners, including his name.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
30th November 2023 11:24am
