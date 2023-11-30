Previous
Texture and Shapes by marshwader
Texture and Shapes

This is where my husband used to have his GP surgery before they moved to a modern building. He has since retired and this building remains derelict. These patches of wood held brass name plates of the partners, including his name.
Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
