12 - Floods In Worcestershire by marshwader
12 - Floods In Worcestershire

This was a grab shot showing the floods in Worcestershire after all the recent rain. The river is beyond the left of the picture and all the pasture land is under water.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Corinne C ace
A dramatic but beautiful picture
December 16th, 2023  
