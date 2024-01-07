Sign up
Previous
Photo 392
7 - Sunset over the Floods, Malvern
Water is everywhere, but it adds to the view towards Malvern when we have a beautiful sunset such as this.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
3
3
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
7th January 2024 3:56pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
January 7th, 2024
Kathy
ace
A lovely golden glow in the sky and reflected in the (too much) water.
January 7th, 2024
Olwynne
Stunning gold sunset
January 7th, 2024
