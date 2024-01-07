Previous
7 - Sunset over the Floods, Malvern by marshwader
7 - Sunset over the Floods, Malvern

Water is everywhere, but it adds to the view towards Malvern when we have a beautiful sunset such as this.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 7th, 2024  
Kathy ace
A lovely golden glow in the sky and reflected in the (too much) water.
January 7th, 2024  
Olwynne
Stunning gold sunset
January 7th, 2024  
