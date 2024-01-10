Previous
Next
10 - Strange Light by marshwader
Photo 394

10 - Strange Light

Wonderful sunset and then noticed this refracted light on my cupboard doors.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
108% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful. Nice spotting and capture. I like the way your frame brings up the color.
January 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise