Previous
25 - Pride Lion by marshwader
Photo 403

25 - Pride Lion

Photographed a few years ago on safari in Kenya and today I thought I would revisit it and process it completely differently.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Madeleine Pennock
To critique myself, I am aware that it is a little soft!
January 25th, 2024  
☠northy ace
I think it’s brilliant!
January 25th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Incredible
January 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise