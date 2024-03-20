Previous
20 - Perambulator by marshwader
20 - Perambulator

Another image from my Oradour-sur-Glane series, processed for the first time today.
20th March 2024

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Joan Robillard
Nice
March 20th, 2024  
