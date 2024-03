22 - Elgar's Spaniel

I rejoined the National Trust after a long break and decided to go to visit the Elgar Museum in Worcestershire, near where I live. I saw this picture on the wall showing Elgar with his spaniel Marco, and had to photograph it as until relatively recently we have always had Cavalier King Charles Spaniels. Our last beloved boy, Bertie passed away in January 2023. Pleased Elgar loved them too!