Previous
Photo 452
Into the Woods
Lovely woodland nearby with dappled sunlight!
24th May 2024
24th May 24
2
2
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
25th May 2024 12:16pm
Rick Aubin
ace
This has a great sense of movement—like we are walking through the scene.
July 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful, it seems that the woods are sucking us in :-)
July 28th, 2024
