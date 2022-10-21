Sign up
Photo 4168
Cormorant on artwork above the river Maas
With the unused old railway bridge 'De Hef' in the middle.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
Photo Details
Tags
hipsta
,
cmek
,
crotterdam
