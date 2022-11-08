Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4185
Drawing
They lost their drawings on a rainy and windy day. I hope the contractor uses his imagination to at least create something unusual for the high-rise building in our village that should never have been there in the first place.
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
5746
photos
69
followers
60
following
1146% complete
View this month »
4178
4179
4180
4181
4182
4183
4184
4185
Latest from all albums
418
4179
4180
4181
4182
4183
4184
4185
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Hipsta
Camera
367
Taken
1st November 2022 9:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hipsta
,
cmek
,
overschie
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close