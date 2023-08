Hindeloopen

A most charming village. But it's not much more than this photo. or not, the church of Hindeloopen (not in this photo) is still worth mentioning.



Built, destroyed, too small, badly rebuilt and demolished again, struck by lightning after which the tower had to miss three floors for a long time, stolen clocks (Ww2) and a leaning tower that has been put right again... Maybe I'll show the failed photo again soon...