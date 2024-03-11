Previous
Leiden by night by mastermek
Leiden by night

The atmospheric lighting in the city center does not contribute to a feeling of safety. Last weekend there was a protest march against sexual crimes.
Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
Julie Duncan ace
You're right - this is a bit creepy and unsettling.
March 11th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Wat is het licht mooi
March 11th, 2024  
