See also https://365project.org/mastermek/365/2011-10-25 where I say our city lost it's heart forever. A lot has happened in recent year that I can no longer support my own words...A lot went wrong during the rebuild. But Rotterdam is finally starting to look like a real city again. Perhaps the change of mind is because I'm becoming more and more established.Maybe the statue is outdated or Zadkine never portrayed the correct image. The righteous Rotterdammers have always been proud of their city. Rotterdam is where their heart lies and it has never been without.