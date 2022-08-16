Sign up
Photo 1078
That was a cool project
And I actually finished the job without too much obstacles.
https://365project.org/mastermek/work-in-progres/2022-08-14
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
1
1
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise
5580
photos
66
followers
58
following
295% complete
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
4097
4098
4099
1077
4100
4101
1078
4102
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Work in progress
Camera
367
Taken
16th August 2022 8:30pm
Tags
nissan
,
hipsta
,
cmek
,
ccar
Walks @ 7
ace
I really like the little orange side mirrors
August 16th, 2022
