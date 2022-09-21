Sign up
Photo 1106
Frua Spider
Maserati A6G/2000, 1957.
One of fourteen in total, one of nine Spider models and one of the most beautiful Maseratis ever made.
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
Tags
maserati
,
hipsta
,
cmek
,
ccar
