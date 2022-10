Rubber bumper with car

Hotchkiss AM 80 Veth Cabriolet, 1928. The Hotchkiss weapon features 2 crossed cannons, which refer to his origins as a weapons manufacturer. At the beginning of the last century, when business isn't going very well, the production of cars is started. Bumpers were far from commonplace in the 1920s, but you could already get a discount on the insurance premium if they were installed. This bumper is striking! And of Dutch manufacture, just like the bodywork.