Chesterfield on wheels by mastermek
Photo 1138

Chesterfield on wheels

A British International Benz Velo from 1899. Occasionally participates in the London to Brighton run. But according to the official database, it is a 1969 car without inspection. It’s not allowed on the the public road.
