FN Victoria by mastermek
Photo 1141

FN Victoria

Another weapons factory that started producing cars. This time in Belgium. Not that cars are any less deadly though... This 1900 FN has an uncomfortable seat on the back for the mechanic. Not a bad idea!
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

